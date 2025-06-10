Niza Global (NIZA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $66,083.19

Niza Global (NIZA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Niza Global has a market capitalization of $16,955.39 and $66,083.19 worth of Niza Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Niza Global has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One Niza Global token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108,783.17 or 0.99870815 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108,737.75 or 0.99829121 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Niza Global Token Profile

Niza Global was first traded on October 2nd, 2023. Niza Global’s total supply is 7,689,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Niza Global’s official Twitter account is @nizacoin. The official website for Niza Global is niza.io.

Niza Global Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Niza Global (NIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niza Global has a current supply of 7,689,999,954. The last known price of Niza Global is 0.00006837 USD and is down -1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $98,465.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niza.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niza Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niza Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niza Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

