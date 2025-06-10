Best Nuclear Stocks To Follow Now – June 10th

GE Vernova, Berkshire Hathaway, and Vistra are the three Nuclear stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nuclear stocks refer to the total inventory of a state’s nuclear warheads—both those deployed and held in reserve—and the fissile materials (such as highly enriched uranium and plutonium) needed to build them. Monitoring these stocks is a cornerstone of arms-control treaties, non-proliferation efforts and strategic stability assessments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nuclear stocks within the last several days.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of GEV traded down $18.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $461.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,023,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,284. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.82. The company has a market cap of $125.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.05, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.97. GE Vernova has a 1-year low of $150.01 and a 1-year high of $500.72.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $491.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,653,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,359,605. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $403.33 and a 1-year high of $542.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $512.55 and a 200-day moving average of $491.12.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

NYSE VST traded down $5.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $164.00. 4,750,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,366,815. The company has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. Vistra has a 12-month low of $66.50 and a 12-month high of $199.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.64 and a 200 day moving average of $144.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

