Best Leisure Stocks To Watch Now – June 10th

Apollo Global Management, Pool, Trip.com Group, MGM Resorts International, VICI Properties, MakeMyTrip, and Aramark are the seven Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are shares of companies that provide recreational and entertainment services—such as hotels, resorts, theme parks, cruise lines, casinos and sporting events. As consumer-discretionary equities, their performance tends to rise and fall with disposable-income levels and broader economic cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.58. 1,005,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,924,219. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $95.11 and a one year high of $189.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APO

Pool (POOL)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Shares of POOL traded up $8.98 on Tuesday, reaching $307.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,385. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. Pool has a 12-month low of $284.28 and a 12-month high of $395.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on POOL

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

TCOM stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.07. 818,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,921,040. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Trip.com Group has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $77.18. The stock has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.87 and its 200 day moving average is $64.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TCOM

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Shares of MGM stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.45. 1,511,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,810,694. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGM

VICI Properties (VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,489,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,917,795. The company has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.04. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $34.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VICI

MakeMyTrip (MMYT)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

MMYT traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $99.29. 373,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,423. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. MakeMyTrip has a one year low of $74.50 and a one year high of $123.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MMYT

Aramark (ARMK)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

ARMK traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.54. 821,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,997,871. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.04. Aramark has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $42.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ARMK

Read More