Top Cloud Storage Stocks To Follow Now – June 10th

NetApp, Commvault Systems, Alarm.com, Tuya, GoPro, Backblaze, and Shengfeng Development are the seven Cloud Storage stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cloud storage stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that provide online data storage, backup and management services via distributed server networks. These companies build and maintain data centers that allow individuals and businesses to store and access files over the Internet rather than on local hardware. Investing in cloud storage stocks offers exposure to the growing demand for scalable, secure and cost-effective data solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cloud Storage stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NetApp (NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

NTAP traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $102.78. The company had a trading volume of 463,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,708. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $71.84 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.79 and its 200 day moving average is $106.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTAP

Commvault Systems (CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

CVLT stock traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $187.74. 157,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,496. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.27 and a beta of 0.75. Commvault Systems has a 12 month low of $112.58 and a 12 month high of $191.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVLT

Alarm.com (ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Shares of ALRM stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.57. The company had a trading volume of 63,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,346. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.11. Alarm.com has a one year low of $48.23 and a one year high of $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALRM

Tuya (TUYA)

Tuya Inc. offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Tuya stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.78. 843,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,894,460. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.51. Tuya has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $4.63. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.50 and a beta of 0.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TUYA

GoPro (GPRO)

GoPro, Inc. develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

GoPro stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.88. 2,133,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,611,040. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. GoPro has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GPRO

Backblaze (BLZE)

Backblaze, Inc., a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Shares of Backblaze stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $5.59. 103,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,288. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83. Backblaze has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $8.08. The company has a market capitalization of $306.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLZE

Shengfeng Development (SFWL)

Shengfeng Development Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides contract logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers business-to-business freight transportation services, such as full truckload and less than truckload; and cloud storage services, including warehouse management, order fulfillment, delivery process management, in-warehouse processing, and inventory optimization management services.

SFWL stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.99. 24,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,027. Shengfeng Development has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SFWL

Featured Stories