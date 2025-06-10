Green Energy Stocks To Consider – June 10th

Darling Ingredients, Nuvve, and NWTN are the three Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, produce or support renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, hydroelectric, geothermal and biofuels. By investing in these stocks, shareholders back firms focused on reducing carbon emissions and advancing clean-energy technologies while seeking financial returns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Shares of DAR stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,140. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DAR

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

NASDAQ:NVVE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,929,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,138. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.14. Nuvve has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVVE

NWTN (NWTN)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Shares of NASDAQ NWTN traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $2.17. The company had a trading volume of 852,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,393. NWTN has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $3.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NWTN

See Also