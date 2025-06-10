Best Canadian Stocks To Watch Today – June 10th

CSX, Celsius, and Canadian Pacific Kansas City are the three Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are shares of ownership in publicly traded companies headquartered in Canada and listed mainly on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) or other Canadian marketplaces. They give investors exposure to key sectors of the Canadian economy—such as energy, mining, and financial services—and their performance reflects both domestic and global economic trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.79. 12,631,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,155,657. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.32. The company has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. CSX has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSX

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

CELH traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $42.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,140,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,106,669. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CELH

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,506,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,342. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.66. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of $66.49 and a twelve month high of $87.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $75.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CP

Featured Stories