Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $4.78 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,329 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.9% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in Visa by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 377.3% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $17,099,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,772,810. This trade represents a 63.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $2,978,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,576.46. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 168,162 shares of company stock worth $58,645,479. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 0.9%

Visa stock opened at $366.72 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.70 and a 52-week high of $371.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $345.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.28. The firm has a market cap of $676.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.