Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Up 6.8% – Here’s Why

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) rose 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.53 and last traded at $9.51. Approximately 107,661 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,234,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on XPRO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Expro Group in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Expro Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th.

Expro Group Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Expro Group by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,925,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,008,000 after purchasing an additional 318,043 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Expro Group by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 20,365 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Expro Group by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 222,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 82,142 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Expro Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,236,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,646,000 after buying an additional 260,914 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expro Group by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 327,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 96,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Expro Group Company Profile

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

Featured Articles

