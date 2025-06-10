Contrasting Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI) and InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX)

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) and Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

InflaRx has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inhibitor Therapeutics has a beta of -0.53, indicating that its stock price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.4% of InflaRx shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of InflaRx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Inhibitor Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InflaRx $129,752.00 439.79 -$46.18 million ($0.82) -1.04 Inhibitor Therapeutics N/A N/A -$3.03 million ($0.01) -5.40

Inhibitor Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than InflaRx. Inhibitor Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InflaRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InflaRx 0 0 5 0 3.00 Inhibitor Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00

InflaRx presently has a consensus price target of $6.60, suggesting a potential upside of 676.47%. Given InflaRx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe InflaRx is more favorable than Inhibitor Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InflaRx -33,362.70% -65.98% -56.86% Inhibitor Therapeutics N/A -70.65% -40.64%

Summary

InflaRx beats Inhibitor Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InflaRx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage. The company develops INF904, an oral, small molecule drug candidate for the chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases; IFX002 that is in pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases; and Gohibic (vilobelimab) for the treatment of COVID-19 and broader ARDS. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd.; and clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck & Co. Inc. The company was formerly known as Fireman B.V. and changed its name to InflaRx N.V. in 2017. InflaRx N.V. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

About Inhibitor Therapeutics

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical development company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with certain cancers and non-cancerous proliferation disorders in the United States. The company engages in the development of therapies for prostate and lung cancer utilizing itraconazole; and conducted a positive Phase 2b clinical trial of SUBA-Itraconazole for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome. It has license agreement with Johns Hopkins University. The company was formerly known as HedgePath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2019. Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Tampa, Florida. Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Mayne Pharma Ventures Pty Ltd.

