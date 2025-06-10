Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Up 1.5% – What’s Next?

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.91 and last traded at $20.79. Approximately 28,515,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 81,873,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.48.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Intel to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $96.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.21.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 61.3% during the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,173 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 24,758 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $35,651,000. Westbourne Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 319.4% during the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 71,425 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 54,395 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased its position in shares of Intel by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 6,457 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

