Insider Buying: Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY) Director Buys 82,700 Shares of Stock

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) Director Alexander G. Verge acquired 82,700 shares of Journey Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,514.00.

Alexander G. Verge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 25th, Alexander G. Verge acquired 20,000 shares of Journey Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 16th, Alexander G. Verge purchased 75,000 shares of Journey Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,500.00.

On Tuesday, April 8th, Alexander G. Verge acquired 100,000 shares of Journey Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$141,000.00.

On Thursday, April 3rd, Alexander G. Verge bought 90,000 shares of Journey Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.68 per share, with a total value of C$151,200.00.

Journey Energy Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of Journey Energy stock traded up C$0.04 on Tuesday, reaching C$1.96. The stock had a trading volume of 99,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,020. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.07. Journey Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.26 and a 1 year high of C$3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$130.19 million, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.41.

Journey Energy Company Profile

Journey Energy Inc is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Alberta province. The company’s principal revenue source is from petroleum and natural gas sales which include the sale of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids, of which it derives key revenue from the sale of crude oil.

