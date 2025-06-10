Vertcoin Price Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Vertcoin has a market cap of $4.77 million and $23,565.89 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0660 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00006516 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108,705.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.74 or 0.00396223 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00008174 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.83 or 0.00083553 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.39 or 0.00305753 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00016670 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00047842 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 72,197,935 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

