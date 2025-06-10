McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,634 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,113 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $76,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $295,850.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. The trade was a 7.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.8%

MCD stock opened at $304.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $217.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $312.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCD. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $353.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northcoast Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.79.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

