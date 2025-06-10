Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 32.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,761 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Netflix by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,375 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 53,200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $49,611,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Phillip Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,149.91.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,090 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,362,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total transaction of $23,360,364.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 394 shares in the company, valued at $362,933.10. This represents a 98.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,140 shares of company stock worth $210,271,552. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,224.46 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $587.04 and a one year high of $1,262.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,093.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $991.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.75, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.