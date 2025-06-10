BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Lowers Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 958 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,805,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. OMC Financial Services LTD boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. OMC Financial Services LTD now owns 19,735 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,721,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $295,850.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,496.27. The trade was a 7.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $353.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $324.00 price target (down previously from $329.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.79.

View Our Latest Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.8%

MCD opened at $304.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $312.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.86. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32. The firm has a market cap of $217.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.49%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.