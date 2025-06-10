ZClassic Hits Market Cap of $868,294.07 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 10th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0935 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZClassic has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $868,294.07 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00047842 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00009836 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

