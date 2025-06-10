Elementis plc (LON:ELM) Insider Ralph Hewins Sells 132,625 Shares

Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Free Report) insider Ralph Hewins sold 132,625 shares of Elementis stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.07), for a total transaction of £202,916.25 ($274,991.53).
Elementis Stock Performance
Shares of LON ELM traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 155 ($2.10). 1,069,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,247. Elementis plc has a 52 week low of GBX 109.60 ($1.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 169.80 ($2.30). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 128.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 139.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.89, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.02.
About Elementis
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Elementis
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- These 3 Stocks Could Be Back in Play Before You Know It
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Why Smart Money Just Bought $1.3B of Altria Stock
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- CrowdStrike Stock Hits All-Time Highs: Smart Buy or FOMO Trap?
Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.