Elementis plc (LON:ELM) Insider Ralph Hewins Sells 132,625 Shares

Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Free Report) insider Ralph Hewins sold 132,625 shares of Elementis stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.07), for a total transaction of £202,916.25 ($274,991.53).

Shares of LON ELM traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 155 ($2.10). 1,069,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,247. Elementis plc has a 52 week low of GBX 109.60 ($1.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 169.80 ($2.30). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 128.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 139.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.89, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.02.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.

