GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Stock Price Down 3.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) traded down 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $460.75 and last traded at $462.89. 1,115,547 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 3,280,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $480.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GEV. New Street Research set a $380.00 price objective on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $453.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Baird R W upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $422.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.58.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.82. The firm has a market cap of $126.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.97.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. GE Vernova’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,861,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,803,000 after purchasing an additional 814,155 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,392,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,446,577,000 after acquiring an additional 432,830 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in GE Vernova by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,854,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,164,000 after buying an additional 2,994,660 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,790,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,814,000 after acquiring an additional 195,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at $1,109,720,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

