Stifel Nicolaus Issues Positive Forecast for Cameco (TSE:CCO) Stock Price

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$90.00 to C$105.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 21.15% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Desjardins upgraded Cameco to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Canada upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cameco from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cameco from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Cameco from C$77.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$92.92.
Cameco Price Performance
About Cameco
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
