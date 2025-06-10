Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 670 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of XOM stock opened at $104.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $452.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

