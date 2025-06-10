Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Down 2.8% – Time to Sell?

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.85 and last traded at $5.81. 963,601 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 278% from the average session volume of 254,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mullen Automotive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Mullen Automotive Stock Down 7.0%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $269,711.70.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($48,923.00) EPS for the quarter. Mullen Automotive had a negative net margin of 12,717.94% and a negative return on equity of 2,736.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter.

In other Mullen Automotive news, major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt purchased 54 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $800.00 per share, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,800. This represents a 450.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

