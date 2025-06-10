iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.71 and last traded at $71.43, with a volume of 155247 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.40.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 96.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 360.7% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

