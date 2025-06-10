YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Trading Up 6.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) traded up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.69 and last traded at $35.92. 998,726 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 2,062,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.71.

A number of analysts have commented on YPF shares. HSBC raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, YPF Sociedad Anónima has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.30.

The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 32.76%. On average, analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,459 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,829 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,858 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 742.6% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. 10.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

