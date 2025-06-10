Andrew Agg Buys 14 Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG) Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Agg acquired 14 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,035 ($14.03) per share, with a total value of £144.90 ($196.37).

Shares of LON NG traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,037.50 ($14.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,758,159 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of £50.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,048.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 991.62. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of GBX 645 ($8.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,145.50 ($15.52).

National Grid (LON:NG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported GBX 55.60 ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter. National Grid had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 11.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Grid plc will post 66.9851952 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

