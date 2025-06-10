Promising Electric Vehicle Stocks To Research – June 10th

Tesla, Navitas Semiconductor, and Samsara are the three Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture or supply components for battery-powered and hybrid automobiles. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the rapidly growing EV market driven by technological advances, regulatory support for zero-emission vehicles and shifting consumer preferences. Such stocks can include traditional automakers expanding into electric models, battery producers and firms building charging infrastructure. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $8.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $317.11. The stock had a trading volume of 81,708,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,402,141. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 155.08, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $292.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.20. Tesla has a twelve month low of $167.41 and a twelve month high of $488.54.

Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

NVTS stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,420,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,772,217. Navitas Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $8.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 2.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.99.

Samsara (IOT)

Samsara Inc. provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Shares of IOT traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.18. The company had a trading volume of 11,764,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,126,224. Samsara has a 1 year low of $27.14 and a 1 year high of $61.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.61 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.22.

