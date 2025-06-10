Latin Metals (CVE:LMS) Stock Price Up 26.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS – Get Free Report) were up 26.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 423,517 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 734% from the average daily volume of 50,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Latin Metals Stock Up 23.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67. The firm has a market cap of C$15.07 million, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10.

Latin Metals Company Profile

Latin Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and lithium deposits. It has a portfolio of exploration properties in Argentina and Peru. The company was formerly known as Centenera Mining Corporation and changed its name to Latin Metals Inc in May 2019.

