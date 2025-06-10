Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Shares Down 10% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN – Get Free Report) fell 10% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 114,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 181,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Westhaven Gold Trading Down 10.0%

The firm has a market cap of C$23.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

About Westhaven Gold

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Westhaven Ventures Inc and changed its name to Westhaven Gold Corp.

