Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.83 and last traded at $61.78, with a volume of 7350 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.30.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Up 0.6%

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.63. The stock has a market cap of $969.72 million, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGW. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

