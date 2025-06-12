Insider Selling: NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Sells C$1,280,103.50 in Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan Andrew Wright sold 88,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total transaction of C$1,280,103.50.

Jonathan Andrew Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 21st, Jonathan Andrew Wright sold 12,369 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.66, for a total transaction of C$168,960.54.

NuVista Energy Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NVA stock opened at C$15.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of C$3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.97. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$10.34 and a 1-year high of C$15.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Cormark upgraded shares of NuVista Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Desjardins upgraded shares of NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.28.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Products sold include natural gas, condensate & oil, butane, propane, and ethane, with condensate composing nearly half of all sales. Condensate finds significant use in the heavy oil business when applied to heavy oil bitumen.

