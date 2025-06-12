Insider Selling: NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Sells C$1,280,103.50 in Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan Andrew Wright sold 88,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total transaction of C$1,280,103.50.
Jonathan Andrew Wright also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 21st, Jonathan Andrew Wright sold 12,369 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.66, for a total transaction of C$168,960.54.
NuVista Energy Trading Up 0.5%
Shares of NVA stock opened at C$15.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of C$3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.97. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$10.34 and a 1-year high of C$15.49.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About NuVista Energy
NuVista Energy Ltd engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Products sold include natural gas, condensate & oil, butane, propane, and ethane, with condensate composing nearly half of all sales. Condensate finds significant use in the heavy oil business when applied to heavy oil bitumen.
