Dominic Phillips Sells 20,534 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Dominic Phillips sold 20,534 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $921,771.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 903,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,558,474.12. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dominic Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 1st, Dominic Phillips sold 20,534 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $829,573.60.

On Tuesday, April 1st, Dominic Phillips sold 21,157 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total transaction of $811,794.09.

On Monday, March 17th, Dominic Phillips sold 54,134 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $2,089,572.40.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of IOT stock opened at $42.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.18. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.14 and a 12 month high of $61.90. The company has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of -90.04 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative net margin of 21.80% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $366.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Samsara’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Samsara by 262.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Samsara by 300.0% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Samsara by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IOT shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Samsara from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Featured Stories

