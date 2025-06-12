Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,238 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 2,823 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded Union Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.74.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $225.70 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $258.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.28 and its 200 day moving average is $231.96. The company has a market cap of $134.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.29%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

