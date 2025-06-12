Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,820,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,679,110,000 after purchasing an additional 242,576 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,709,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,201,000 after buying an additional 135,090 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,022,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,170,000 after buying an additional 906,622 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,641,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,926,000 after acquiring an additional 43,197 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,641,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,894,000 after acquiring an additional 758,627 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays set a $61.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.40.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $63.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.01 and a 200 day moving average of $59.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.80. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $66.10.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $407.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.99 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

