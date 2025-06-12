Simplicity Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Clorox by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.
Clorox Stock Down 0.5%
Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $126.26 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $125.77 and a 52 week high of $171.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.41 and its 200 day moving average is $149.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.54.
Insider Activity
In other Clorox news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.57 per share, for a total transaction of $546,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $546,280. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on Clorox and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $176.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $151.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.23.
Clorox Company Profile
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
