Simplicity Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Clorox by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $126.26 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $125.77 and a 52 week high of $171.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.41 and its 200 day moving average is $149.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Activity

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 316.87%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clorox news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.57 per share, for a total transaction of $546,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $546,280. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on Clorox and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $176.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $151.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.23.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

