Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,225 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fenimore Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 511,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,447,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter valued at $1,691,000. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 242,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4,445.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 74,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,030,000 after purchasing an additional 72,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

HOMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Monday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

NYSE HOMB opened at $28.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.80. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.81.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $260.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.20 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This is a boost from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

In other news, insider Kevin Hester sold 7,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $204,359.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,227.04. This represents a 5.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $68,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,062.45. This represents a 36.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

