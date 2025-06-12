37,474 Shares in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Purchased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mattel by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Mattel by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mattel by 175.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mattel from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Mattel Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $19.25 on Thursday. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $22.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average of $18.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.49 million. Mattel had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

