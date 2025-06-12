First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Invests $203,000 in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Celsius by 1.3% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 27,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Celsius by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Celsius by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Apriem Advisors boosted its holdings in Celsius by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 18,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CELH. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Celsius from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Celsius Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $42.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 95.62, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.05. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $67.76.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Celsius had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $329.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

