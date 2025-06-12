Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 204 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $6,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Down 0.4%

Airbnb stock opened at $138.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.88 and a 52-week high of $163.93. The firm has a market cap of $86.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Argus upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush cut Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (down from $112.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Airbnb

Insider Activity

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,245 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $300,897.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,220,827.19. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $4,869,162.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,770,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,100,230.40. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,663,033 shares of company stock valued at $208,384,185 in the last ninety days. 27.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.