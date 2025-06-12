Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,003 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in InvenTrust Properties by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in InvenTrust Properties by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

IVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

NYSE IVT opened at $27.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $24.13 and a 1 year high of $31.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 155.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.90.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

