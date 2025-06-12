Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $7.28 Million Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $7,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,156,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,562,000 after purchasing an additional 179,743 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,344,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,407,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,573 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,743,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,597,000 after acquiring an additional 447,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,818,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,670,000 after purchasing an additional 343,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $103.11 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $64.31 and a fifty-two week high of $104.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.60.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.47%.

In related news, Director George Oliver sold 15,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $1,214,190.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,003,893 shares in the company, valued at $77,791,668.57. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $1,546,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,656.62. This represents a 26.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,224 shares of company stock worth $14,883,604. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.88.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

