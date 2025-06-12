Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 125 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,112 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,906,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $3,453,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $443,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,453,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,015,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADSK. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up previously from $345.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $303.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.45.

Autodesk Trading Down 0.3%

ADSK stock opened at $296.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $280.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.51 and a fifty-two week high of $326.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $655,395.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,671.87. This represents a 44.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Cahill acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

