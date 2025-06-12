Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Receives $17.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.60.

AFYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Afya from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Afya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ AFYA opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.15. Afya has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFYA. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Afya by 296.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Afya by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Afya by 1,099.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Afya by 2,115.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Afya by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

