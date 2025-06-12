Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $373.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.1%

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $282.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $270.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.11. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $243.69 and a one year high of $341.14. The stock has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.14). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 104.07%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

