Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 110,153 Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 110,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.43% of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $30.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.19 million, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.76. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $31.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.16.

About Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

