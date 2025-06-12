WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Acquired by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,022 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 10,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.79 per share, with a total value of $267,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,451,007.43. This trade represents a 8.42% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik Olsson sold 110,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $3,330,168.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 626,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,908,178.14. This trade represents a 14.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ WSC opened at $28.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.08, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $43.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.62.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $559.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.51 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 1.17%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. WillScot Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 311.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WSC shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.63.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Featured Articles

