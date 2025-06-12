Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IUSG. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,085,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,120,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,446,000 after acquiring an additional 597,055 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,933,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,437,000 after acquiring an additional 474,923 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,302,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,384,000 after purchasing an additional 425,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,498,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,069,000 after purchasing an additional 287,793 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $145.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.81. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $108.91 and a 52 week high of $146.99.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.1767 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.