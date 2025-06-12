Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CFO Sells $7,000,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2025

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNAGet Free Report) CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,283,650. This trade represents a 9.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Carvana Stock Performance

CVNA opened at $340.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $72.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.56 and a beta of 3.65. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $100.05 and a 1-year high of $351.43.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNAGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.76. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 8,600.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 219,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,588,000 after acquiring an additional 216,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $2,091,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Carvana from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVNA

About Carvana

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.