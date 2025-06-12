Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CFO Sells $7,000,000.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,283,650. This trade represents a 9.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Carvana Stock Performance

CVNA opened at $340.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $72.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.56 and a beta of 3.65. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $100.05 and a 1-year high of $351.43.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.76. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 8,600.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 219,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,588,000 after acquiring an additional 216,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $2,091,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Carvana from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.35.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

