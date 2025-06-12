Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 30,953 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 222.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,953 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 88,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 169,304 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XRAY stock opened at $16.11 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average of $16.91.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.10%.

XRAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.36.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

