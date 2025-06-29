Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Reduced by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 63.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,992 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $566.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $535.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $533.63. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $568.33.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

