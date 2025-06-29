Goodman Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 520 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Netflix by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,377,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,227,468,000 after purchasing an additional 110,432 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $873,000. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 148.5% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,258 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haven Private LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.72, for a total value of $2,397,393.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,068.52. This represents a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,280 shares of company stock valued at $210,599,866. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,323.12 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $587.04 and a 52 week high of $1,331.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $563.08 billion, a PE ratio of 62.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,183.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,024.18.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 5th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,494.00 to $1,514.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price (up previously from $1,175.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price (up previously from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,172.73.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

