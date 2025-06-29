McGuire Investment Group LLC Acquires 745 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 2.5% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $16,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $604.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total value of $128,979.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,960,188.31. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $407.67 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $627.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $409.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $483.23. The firm has a market cap of $153.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.09%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

